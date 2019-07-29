Texas Instrs (TXN) Shares Rose While Guyasuta Investment Advisors Boosted Holding; Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowered Its Pfizer (PFE) Position by $365,904 as Shares Declined

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 8,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 242,728 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, down from 251,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.45. About 60.80M shares traded or 179.19% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – Back to the drawing board for Reckitt after dropping Pfizer bid; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer to Move Its Headquarters to Hudson Yards Office Building; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with EGFR-Activating Mutations; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO PACT WITH PFIZER LEADS TO CREATION OF A SHELF-STABLE; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Modeling Technology for Drug Discovery; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PHARMACIA AND UPJOHN CO, QUESTCOR PHARMACEUTICALS, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, NPS PHARMA; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 4,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.95M, up from 108,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $129.97. About 4.77 million shares traded or 1.69% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Navellier Assocs has invested 0.4% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Capstone Inv Llc has 0.01% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 11,417 shares. Moreover, Bamco New York has 0% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Advsr Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.21% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 31,528 shares. 15,630 are owned by Northeast Fincl Consultants. Moreover, Blue Chip Prtnrs Inc has 2.06% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 81,924 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc has 0.76% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 32,751 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn reported 22 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.13% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 0.06% or 15,895 shares. Moreover, Winch Advisory Serv has 0% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 31 shares. Bridges Inv Management Inc reported 43,593 shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited, a Virginia-based fund reported 50,200 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 83 shares.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Disp Svcs Inc Del by 17,825 shares to 60,745 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,056 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $24.42 million activity. Another trade for 9,270 shares valued at $936,455 was made by Flessner Kyle M on Thursday, January 31. Whitaker Darla H sold $601,658 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $1.53 million were sold by CARP DANIEL A on Friday, February 8. XIE BING had sold 8,693 shares worth $922,762. DELAGI R GREGORY also sold $3.37 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. Ilan Haviv sold $2.34 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 25,799 shares. Focused Wealth Management has invested 0.84% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bridgecreek Mgmt Llc holds 35,429 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 49,806 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Shine Inv Advisory has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bowen Hanes & holds 0.14% or 75,902 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Callahan Advsr Lc has 2.4% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Amer Asset Mngmt has 0.93% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Edmp Incorporated has invested 3.83% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Citigroup Incorporated holds 4.81 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Madison Investment Hldg Inc holds 0.3% or 379,262 shares. D L Carlson Investment Gru stated it has 0.14% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Zevin Asset Ltd has 9,210 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 72,309 are owned by Df Dent & Com. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 1.24M shares or 0.53% of its portfolio.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 9,131 shares to 18,064 shares, valued at $959,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.