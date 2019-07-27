Texas Instrs (TXN) Shareholder Usca Ria Has Lowered Its Position by $308,990 as Market Valuation Rose; As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock Value Rose, Stewart & Patten Co Has Lowered Its Stake by $316,474

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 24.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 2,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,881 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $942,000, down from 11,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 5.28M shares traded or 12.70% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 4,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 274,044 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.91 million, down from 278,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $87.75. About 3.94 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS UNCLEAR IF FATHER KNEW SON HAD TAKEN THE TWO WEAPONS; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.23 TO $1.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 14 selling transactions for $25.88 million activity. XIE BING had sold 8,693 shares worth $922,762. The insider Van Haren Julie sold 15,798 shares worth $1.60M. PATSLEY PAMELA H sold $743,400 worth of stock or 7,000 shares. Flessner Kyle M also sold $936,455 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. Shares for $1.53 million were sold by CARP DANIEL A. Another trade for 33,371 shares valued at $3.37M was made by DELAGI R GREGORY on Thursday, January 31.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $462.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 7,818 shares to 27,118 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 17,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. Contreras Jaime also sold $12.42 million worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares.