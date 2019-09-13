Texas Instrs (TXN) Shareholder Oppenheimer & Company Increased Its Position by $2.73 Million; Carroll Financial Associates Has Boosted Its Raymond James Finl (RJF) Holding by $361,284; Market Valuation Declined

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Raymond James Finl Inc (RJF) by 94.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 4,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The institutional investor held 8,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $750,000, up from 4,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Raymond James Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $87.23. About 106,187 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 23,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 143,701 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.49 million, up from 119,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $130.49. About 356,419 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 13,022 shares to 52,157 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 11,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,976 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Inc reported 0.02% stake. Oakbrook Investments Lc invested in 5,361 shares. Jones Fincl Lllp has 3,981 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pitcairn Com holds 16,596 shares. Btr Mgmt Inc invested in 1,830 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 11 shares or 0% of the stock. Park Oh holds 48,546 shares. Janney Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,495 shares. Hyman Charles D, a Florida-based fund reported 3,143 shares. Comm Bank stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Locust Wood Cap Advisers Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 58,800 shares. Arete Wealth Lc reported 10,651 shares. 158,810 were accumulated by Gamco Et Al. Clark Gru Incorporated Inc has 0.44% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 182,058 shares. First Corp In has 575 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TXN should meet Q3 estimates – Citi – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Texas Instruments (TXN) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on September 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: W, BURL, TXN – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

More notable recent Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Tampa Bay area stocks take a hit as Treasury note drops below two-year rate – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) Shareholders Booked A 42% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Key Risks Weighing Down Raymond James Financial, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raymond James Financial goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raymond James Financial: Positioned To Thrive In The Next Crisis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold RJF shares while 140 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 92.55 million shares or 2.04% less from 94.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp owns 0.09% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 4.75 million shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited holds 0.02% or 51,353 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap Management Corporation reported 1,017 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.02% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 92,089 shares. Boston Prtnrs owns 1.85M shares. Philadelphia Mgmt Of San Francisco Limited Liability Corp holds 154,799 shares. Smith Asset Grp Incorporated Lp stated it has 0% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Ameriprise Fin Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Company reported 3,014 shares. 457,705 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. Ancora Advsr Lc holds 0.2% or 55,926 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Board reported 0.01% stake. Victory Mgmt Inc reported 66,116 shares. Jane Street Gru Lc accumulated 0% or 15,815 shares. Alpine Woods Investors Lc owns 13,000 shares.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index Etf (FNDX) by 10,134 shares to 208,298 shares, valued at $8.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershares Etf Ii S&P Emerging Mkt Lowvolatility Port by 14,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,612 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).