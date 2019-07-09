Texas Instrs (TXN) Shareholder Montrusco Bolton Investments Decreased Holding by $1.34 Million as Shares Rose; Segantii Capital Management LTD Stake in Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Raised as Share Value Declined

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 1008.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 258,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 283,800 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.47 million, up from 25,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 1.68M shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 4.76% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Says Technology to ‘Transform’ Resources Industry; 17/05/2018 – CODAN LTD – MINETEC AWARDED CONTRACT WITH BHP-CDA.AX; 26/03/2018 – Cimic Says Thiess Wins A$185M BHP Mount Arthur Coal Contract; 06/04/2018 – BHP EXPECTS TO CUT FRESH WATER USE 15% IN NEXT 5 YEARS GLOBALLY; 05/03/2018 – SHELL SAYS BHP SHALE `FITS PROFILE’ FOR EXPANSION; 27/03/2018 – Mexico’s Pemex to operate two shallow water projects with partners; 11/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/03/2018 – BHP CONTINUES TO SEE STRONG FUTURE POTASH DEMAND GROWTH: CFO; 08/03/2018 – BHP CFO SAYS CO. WILL CONTINUE TO REVIEW DUAL STRUCTURE; 18/04/2018 – Prosecutors, Samarco to ask more time for disaster’s compensation plan

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 11,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,580 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21 million, down from 132,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $114.93. About 2.42 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of invested in 0.1% or 101,484 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell accumulated 2,442 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Marathon Asset Limited Liability Partnership holds 2.29% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 1.62M shares. Covington Invest Advsr owns 22,346 shares. The New Hampshire-based Ledyard Financial Bank has invested 0.7% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Crawford Invest Counsel holds 2.76% or 875,212 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 0.01% or 708 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology holds 0.41% or 28,928 shares. Shoker Counsel invested in 16,254 shares or 1.27% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 0.16% or 28,371 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 46,400 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Management stated it has 68,670 shares. Montecito Bank And Trust accumulated 1,987 shares. Hemenway Tru Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). The Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt LP has invested 1.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 11.68% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.14B for 23.75 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 sales for $32.64 million activity. $9.19M worth of stock was sold by TEMPLETON RICHARD K on Thursday, January 31. The insider PATSLEY PAMELA H sold $743,400. BAHAI AHMAD sold $2.80 million worth of stock. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Flessner Kyle M sold $936,455. $2.34M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by ANDERSKOUV NIELS on Thursday, January 31. BLINN MARK A sold $683,813 worth of stock.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 41,490 shares to 130,188 shares, valued at $16.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 19,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,482 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinduoduo Inc by 847,035 shares to 307,965 shares, valued at $7.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackline Inc by 66,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.