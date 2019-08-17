Texas Instrs (TXN) Shareholder Linscomb & Williams Has Upped Its Stake; As Mastercard (MA) Share Value Rose, Holder Meritage Portfolio Management Has Lowered Position

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 1,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 88,207 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.77 million, down from 90,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.63M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 15.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 4,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 32,345 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 28,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $122.82. About 3.83M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video)

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation sold $4.22 million worth of stock or 15,900 shares. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock or 1,735 shares.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa And Mastercard: 2 Stocks, 1 Superior Business Model – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Bank Etf (KBE) by 14,506 shares to 249,077 shares, valued at $10.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 34,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mathes Incorporated invested in 15,078 shares or 1.81% of the stock. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com invested in 0.74% or 5.47M shares. Ipg Inv Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 2.97 million shares or 0.6% of the stock. Maverick Capital Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 24,510 shares. Hodges Mngmt Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Manhattan has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 2.60M shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. 5,371 were accumulated by Appleton Prns Ma. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 10,932 shares. Stephens Mngmt Grp Lc has 430 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 31,045 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd reported 31,612 shares. Sageworth Trust Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). M&R Capital owns 3,300 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 45,783 shares to 39,211 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Core S&P Scp Etf (IJR) by 8,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,745 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) 34% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HOG, TXN, SWK – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Analyst Reports for Texas Instruments, Blackstone & Northrop Grumman – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Texas Instruments (TXN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corporation reported 624,663 shares. Huntington Bank invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Midas owns 25,600 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Stewart & Patten Ltd Com has invested 2.18% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Inv House Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.31% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Old Republic Intll invested in 0.77% or 268,000 shares. Artisan Prtn Partnership holds 0.03% or 167,269 shares. Skba Cap Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 3,350 shares. Verity And Verity Ltd Liability Com holds 77,898 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Jones Fincl Companies Lllp reported 3,691 shares stake. Pittenger & Anderson Inc owns 0.19% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 22,920 shares. Stephens Ar holds 43,419 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Wright Service holds 22,487 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 698,456 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al has 186,910 shares.