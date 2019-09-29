Texas Instrs (TXN) Shareholder Laffer Investments Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Rose; Timucuan Asset Management Position in Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) Has Upped by $35.77 Million

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 82.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 30,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 6,286 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $721.38 million, down from 36,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 5.01 million shares traded or 9.54% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) by 36.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 894,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 3.34M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.68 million, up from 2.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 2.93M shares traded or 81.51% up from the average. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.19% or 900,142 shares in its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.12% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Stifel Financial owns 450,056 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Iridian Asset Mgmt Ltd Ct owns 2.74% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 4.71M shares. D E Shaw Inc holds 3.42M shares. Sasco Ct stated it has 715,302 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.09% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Fort LP has invested 0.45% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Brown Advisory Securities Limited Company stated it has 0.32% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Tocqueville Asset LP owns 0.01% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 23,449 shares. Marathon Ptnrs Equity Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 9.77% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 587,500 shares. Stanley reported 0.28% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Lingohr And Partner Asset Management Gmbh reported 20,886 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS).

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is HD Supply Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HDS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up 1.5%; Sonim Technologies Shares Plummet – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders â€“ HDS – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Philip Morris, Altria Rise Premarket; AT&T Falls – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of HD Supply Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HDS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $116.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending by 8 shares to 2,619 shares, valued at $2.80B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in South Jersey Industries by 124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 22.54 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Unveils New Isolated Gate Drivers – Nasdaq” on March 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “These 3 Dividend Stocks Just Increased Their Payouts – Nasdaq” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Charting a delayed breakout attempt, S&P 500 hesitates near record territory – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 24, 2019.