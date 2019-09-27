Texas Instrs (TXN) Shareholder Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Position; Mks Instrument (MKSI) Share Value Declined While Greenwich Wealth Management Raised by $357,434 Its Stake

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 27,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 251,665 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.88M, down from 278,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.11. About 2.28M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 81.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 4,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 10,308 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $803,000, up from 5,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $94.04. About 287,423 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Rev $554.3M; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 11% INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER’S DIVIDEND; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to President; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2; 22/03/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS NAMES JOHN T.C. LEE AS PRESIDENT; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.09-Adj EPS $2.36; 28/03/2018 – MKS Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.66 billion and $580.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Conn Prem Income Mun (NTC) by 46,449 shares to 74,115 shares, valued at $961,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 22.71 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

