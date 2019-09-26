Texas Instrs (TXN) Shareholder Generation Investment Management Llp Raised Stake by $1.91 Million; Cambridge Trust Company Upped Prologis (PLD) Stake

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 8,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 304,162 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.36 million, up from 295,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $85.49. About 66,674 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 0.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 16,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 5.79M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $664.66M, up from 5.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $127.69. About 98,627 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $14.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 24,385 shares to 20.90 million shares, valued at $839.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 63,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,285 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.