Texas Instrs (TXN) Shareholder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Lifted Position by $1.33 Million; Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Position by $354,768 as Stock Price Rose

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 44.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 7,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 9,086 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, down from 16,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $45.38. About 12.35M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 19/04/2018 – WFC: Hearing the CFPB’s $1 billion fine against Wells Fargo might be announced as soon as Friday, per sources… – ! $WFC; 29/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties Announces Appointment of Sharon Osberg to Board of Trustees; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS CFPB/OCC OFFERED TO RESOLVE PROBE FOR $1 BLN; 11/05/2018 – Fed to put Wells Fargo remediation plan to public board vote -letter; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Risk Shake-up Continues With Departure of Four Executives; 22/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Proxy adviser ISS recommends vote for all Wells Fargo board nominees; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 19/04/2018 – NY’s DiNapoli Says Wells Fargo’s Incentive Pay Practices May Have Exposed It to Financial Loss

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 12,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 219,084 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.24M, up from 206,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $122.62. About 1.57 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Regents Of The University Of California has 3.03% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 13,000 shares. Amer holds 4.12M shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Llc reported 0.13% stake. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc owns 160,283 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. 22,753 are owned by Cleararc Capital. Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc holds 0% or 3,118 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Company holds 0.01% or 2,041 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Investment Mgmt Gru invested in 2.91M shares. Verity & Verity Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.9% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 9,800 were accumulated by Clean Yield Group. Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.14% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Co has 3,183 shares. First National Tru Company invested in 0.24% or 22,804 shares. Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Badgley Phelps And Bell Incorporated holds 0.02% or 2,442 shares in its portfolio.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 4,482 shares to 58,238 shares, valued at $11.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 6,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,032 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood & White Incorporated holds 23,104 shares. Foster Motley holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 66,879 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 0.72% or 21,244 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council has 1.65% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 10,385 were accumulated by Lawson Kroeker Inv Mngmt Incorporated Ne. Centre Asset Lc owns 1.91% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 152,460 shares. Tompkins Financial Corp invested in 7,781 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl has 52,546 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd has 0.91% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 13,296 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Beach Counsel Pa holds 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 15,907 shares. Nordea Mgmt stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bartlett Co Limited holds 0.19% or 103,593 shares in its portfolio. Main Street Research Ltd Liability owns 23,500 shares. 12,487 are owned by Highlander Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.53 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.