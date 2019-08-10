Texas Instrs (TXN) Shareholder Blair William & Company Boosted Stake by $948,912; Montrusco Bolton Investments Stake in Enbridge (ENB) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Declined

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 8,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 213,138 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61 million, up from 204,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $120.61. About 5.78M shares traded or 15.24% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 675,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 962,911 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.43 million, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 2.51 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 29/05/2018 – Enbridge Gets Tough With Oil Shippers Amid Pipeline Constraints; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE WOULD EXPAND ASSET-SALE PROGRAM IF IT SEES GOOD VALUES; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL BIDS FOR CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS, WILL NOT COMMENT ON INDICATIONS OF INTEREST; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF COMPLETED, ANTICIPATED TO HAVE NEUTRAL IMPACT ON CO’S THREE-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE, WITH POTENTIAL FOR POSITIVE IMPACTS BEYOND 2020; 15/03/2018 – Enbridge Moves Closer to Giving Oil Sands Some Pipeline Relief; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND – BOARD ESTABLISHED A SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Income Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bartlett And Com Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Compton Mgmt Ri owns 0.1% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,270 shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd Co holds 0.07% or 23,265 shares in its portfolio. Wright Serv invested in 0.96% or 22,487 shares. Penobscot Invest Commerce invested in 0.43% or 18,950 shares. Fiduciary invested 0.14% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Savant Ltd Liability Com has 4,174 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. United Capital Fincl Advisers Lc, California-based fund reported 80,554 shares. First National Trust reported 0.24% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Pinebridge LP accumulated 288,936 shares. Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership has 3,220 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 46,894 shares. Parsons Management Ri stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Bp Public Ltd Llc reported 104,000 shares stake. Chevy Chase Tru Holding invested in 0.38% or 787,043 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $922,762 activity.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,528 shares to 4,515 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 9,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,525 shares, and cut its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 33,020 shares to 183,318 shares, valued at $14.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 38,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 521,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

