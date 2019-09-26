Texas Instrs (TXN) Shareholder Benjamin F Edwards & Company Upped Its Holding; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Upped Position by $464,723

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 2,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,868 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.70 million, up from 31,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $998.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $221.03. About 22.48M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg strikes back at Apple boss; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Humongous Buybacks Went Into High Gear Last Quarter — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO TIM COOK TAKES STAGE AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION, IPAD; 07/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s education event: Live notes There’s a new iPad. And more; 23/04/2018 – IPhone Manufacturers’ Slowing Sales Are a Bad Omen for Apple; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 28/03/2018 – Apple Faces Multiple Lawsuits Over Throttled iPhones; 09/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Korea likely to be third country to fine Apple for unfair contracts with carriers; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Education, iPhones, privacy and Facebook were all big topics of discussion

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 483.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 3,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 4,130 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $474,000, up from 708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $127.74. About 2.82 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc by 3,950 shares to 1,915 shares, valued at $173,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $325.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Com Cl A by 527 shares to 1,043 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 49,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,785 shares, and cut its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG).