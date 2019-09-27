Texas Instrs (TXN) Share Value Rose While Crawford Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Stake; Essex Financial Services Has Lowered Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $974,895

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 515 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,769 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.14M, down from 4,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $1732.26. About 1.86M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon Launches In-car Delivery For Prime Members Using Amazon Key — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Bezos and Trump are not on good terms, as Trump has repeatedly attacked Bezos-owned Amazon and Washington Post; 01/05/2018 – Amazon: Has Invested More Than $400M in Massachusetts Since 2011; 15/03/2018 – Whistleblower says Walmart, eyeing Amazon, cheated on e-commerce; 25/05/2018 – @jimcramer is not a fan of Amazon’s Alexa potentially spying on users; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Whole Foods new front in the grocery price war; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON CEO SPEAKS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of this Amazon employee benefit; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 03/04/2018 – NashvilleBusJrnl: Exclusive: Amazon scout team visits Nashville

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 865,037 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.27 million, down from 875,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $128.82. About 2.38 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Unveils New Isolated Gate Drivers – Nasdaq” on March 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Texas Instruments unveils solderless robotics kit for university education – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Announcing: Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 155% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, eBay, Lyft, Carnival & more – CNBC” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 22.84 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 48,745 shares to 79,882 shares, valued at $8.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 35,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 797,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg, France-based fund reported 219,197 shares. The California-based Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.14% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 4,849 shares. Acropolis Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5,455 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.13% or 2,323 shares. Spc Fincl owns 0.31% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 13,350 shares. 9,040 were reported by Guardian Advsr L P. Guyasuta Investment owns 116,495 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Suncoast Equity holds 0.05% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Notis reported 3,750 shares stake. Headinvest Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 49,534 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.02% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Ing Groep Nv has 0.38% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 191,989 shares. B Riley Wealth Management, Tennessee-based fund reported 2,269 shares. Whittier Tru, a California-based fund reported 73,091 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Estabrook Mgmt invested in 0% or 97 shares. Quantitative Inv reported 63,072 shares or 4.63% of all its holdings. Cipher Capital Lp has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wexford Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 795 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Main Street Lc holds 3.4% or 7,990 shares. Alta owns 860 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Brinker Capital Incorporated holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,704 shares. Penbrook Mgmt Ltd accumulated 2,650 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 2.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company reported 4.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mirador Prns LP owns 1,898 shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. Lourd Capital Limited Liability Com has 1,459 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 14,465 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Goldstein Munger reported 301 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Churchill Mgmt reported 9,599 shares.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $338.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,890 shares to 5,597 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Usa Min Vol (USMV) by 9,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon bull expects softer margins – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks to Trade Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Chart Pro On Microsoft: ‘Watch Out’ If Stock Hits $155 – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon’s Next Move May Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AMZN, CRON, TSLA – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 94.14 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.