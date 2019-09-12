Texas Instrs (TXN) Share Value Rose While Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Lifted Stake by $436,506; Athena Capital Advisors Increases Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 475.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 10,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 12,834 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, up from 2,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $372.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $116.42. About 1.62M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY EQUITY MARKETS REVENUE WAS $2.0 BILLION, UP 25%; 30/04/2018 – Galaxy Lithium hires JPMorgan to for Argentina project review; 23/03/2018 – ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP ASC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 14/05/2018 – Altice USA Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Anne Lester Says JPMorgan Is ‘Staying the Course’ With Market Strategies (Video); 05/04/2018 – ETF Daily News: $TLT JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said many people underestimate the possibility of higher inflation and; 14/03/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG MORG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 100 EUROS FROM 97 EUROS

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 80.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 3,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 8,599 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $987,000, up from 4,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $129.16. About 458,714 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $442.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 39,306 shares to 58,370 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (NYSE:ETV) by 50,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,985 shares, and cut its stake in Barclays Bk Plc (DJP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Affinity Advsr Llc holds 3.53% or 110,120 shares in its portfolio. Novare Ltd stated it has 1.51% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Atlantic Union Commercial Bank reported 132,173 shares. Pettee Invsts stated it has 5.45% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). C M Bidwell And Associates Ltd owns 5,595 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Neumann Capital Management Ltd Llc accumulated 16,810 shares. Karp Capital holds 1.23% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 34,627 shares. Ironwood Management Lc holds 0.7% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 8,018 shares. Heritage Invsts Mngmt owns 249,144 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Llc reported 0.67% stake. Sns Fincl Ltd Liability Co invested 0.12% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.2% stake. Bainco Intl Investors reported 89,710 shares. Fairview Cap Invest Management Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 4,183 shares. Virginia-based Edgar Lomax Com Va has invested 2.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $14.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 124,407 shares to 235,512 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferrari N V by 6,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,138 shares, and cut its stake in Logitech Intl S A (NASDAQ:LOGI).