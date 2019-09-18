Texas Instrs (TXN) Share Price Rose While Tctc Holdings Has Lowered Holding by $557,460; Strategic Global Advisors Lifted Its Stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) as Shares Declined

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 15,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 129,781 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.00 million, up from 114,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $110.16. About 22,737 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500.

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 4,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 69,390 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.96M, down from 74,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $129.21. About 84,601 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $469.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 8,814 shares to 30,715 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,900 shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.17% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Company owns 466,193 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Waters Parkerson Llc holds 0.04% or 4,474 shares. Fdx Advisors Incorporated has 0.16% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 422,712 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Wilkins Inv Counsel accumulated 0.56% or 16,305 shares. Sun Life Finance Incorporated owns 758 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Atlantic Union Bancorp Corp owns 18,326 shares. Canandaigua Natl Bank And Company holds 34,051 shares. Moreover, Zwj Investment Counsel Inc has 0.04% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 4,323 shares. 3,509 were accumulated by Jag Capital Management Ltd. Baltimore has 2.61% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Weiss Asset Management LP invested in 1,901 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 76,904 shares. The Missouri-based Plancorp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,300 shares to 2,038 shares, valued at $723,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).