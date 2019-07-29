Texas Instrs (TXN) Share Price Rose While Rampart Investment Management Company Boosted Stake by $1.62 Million; Synovus Financial (SNV) Holder Jcsd Capital Boosted Stake by $4.90 Million

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 2824.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 144,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 149,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.19. About 1.43 million shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 163.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 15,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,623 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 9,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 5.28 million shares traded or 12.70% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $878.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 28,105 shares to 106,721 shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 3,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,332 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Comm New York owns 19,306 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 26,525 are owned by Mathes Inc. Triangle Securities Wealth owns 2,465 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Zwj Counsel reported 4,356 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP accumulated 288,936 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Asset One Ltd holds 0.29% or 497,705 shares in its portfolio. Roffman Miller Assoc Pa has 3.38% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 56,239 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs accumulated 235,861 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc owns 7,559 shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 1.68% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Chemical Savings Bank has 24,633 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Ima Wealth Inc stated it has 0.06% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Rowland Inv Counsel Adv has 1,553 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $24.42 million activity. The insider TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF sold $702,392. Flessner Kyle M also sold $936,455 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. ANDERSKOUV NIELS also sold $2.34M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. $601,658 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by Whitaker Darla H. $1.60 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Van Haren Julie. The insider TEMPLETON RICHARD K sold 90,842 shares worth $9.19 million.

