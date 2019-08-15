Texas Instrs (TXN) Position Upped by Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp; Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Decreased Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $1.77 Million

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 176,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.14 million, up from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $120.6. About 4.53 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 4,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,750 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68M, down from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $12.44 during the last trading session, reaching $320.42. About 4.97 million shares traded or 14.03% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Dow futures erase earlier losses after blowout earnings from Boeing; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AERCAP’S BAA3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING, UPGRADES JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBT RATING TO BA1(HYB); 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES TRADE, GLOBAL CARGO GROWING IN ALL REGIONS: CEO; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines to Buy Up to 60 Jetliners From Boeing and Airbus; 28/05/2018 – Mahindra and Boeing team up to make F/A-18 fighters in India; 05/03/2018 – Boeing faces new petition for union at South Carolina plant; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 150 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 05/03/2018 – BOEING HAS A FEW 777 DELIVERY SLOTS OPEN FOR 2019; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect engines of Boeing 737 fleet by Nov – official

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64 billion and $4.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 12,343 shares to 5,800 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 596,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.17M shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Com holds 0.34% or 304,805 shares in its portfolio. California-based Shelton Cap Management has invested 0.46% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Mitsubishi Ufj Hldgs, a Japan-based fund reported 700 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt has 230 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.29% or 3.21M shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 975,791 shares. Chesapeake Asset Management Limited Com invested in 0.5% or 2,750 shares. The Georgia-based Zwj Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.37% stake. Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 1.91M shares. Westwood Gp has invested 0.74% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Caledonia Invs Public Limited holds 187,000 shares or 5.69% of its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.17% or 1.67 million shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 0.28% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Paloma Mngmt holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 211,295 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 100,553 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cibc Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ima Wealth, Kansas-based fund reported 4,034 shares. Private Wealth Partners Lc holds 3.09% or 49,249 shares. Foster Motley Incorporated owns 1,674 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 3,741 were accumulated by Tiedemann Ltd Liability Com. Windward Mngmt Company Ca holds 1.56% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 32,070 shares. Fiera Corporation holds 0.01% or 7,933 shares. Aldebaran holds 0.95% or 3,548 shares. Sigma Planning reported 0.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.9% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Burt Wealth Advisors reported 219 shares. Horan Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.7% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,034 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 33.24 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.