Texas Instrs (TXN) Position Maintained by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company; York Capital Management Global Advisors Boosted Its Jd Com (JD) Stake by $4.08 Million

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 29.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 135,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 593,790 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.90 million, up from 457,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $31.03. About 6.97 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q NET REV. 100.1B YUAN, EST. 98.99B YUAN; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CO’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS HAVE BEEN PREPARED IN CONFORMITY WITH U.S. GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES THROUGHOUT PERIODS SINCE 2011; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Net $243.1M; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CEO’S STATEMENTS WERE MEANT TO SAY UNDERLYING GROSS PROFIT FOR PRODUCT SALES WAS LOWER THAN OVERALL “GROSS PROFIT”; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 23/03/2018 – Oh nuts! China shoppers lament tariffs on US almonds, pistachio and fruit; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 13/03/2018 – Kering Eyewear Inks Partnership with JD.com; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,741 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 16,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.06 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video)

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 18,098 shares to 393,901 shares, valued at $63.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 16,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,621 shares, and cut its stake in Willscot Corp.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 sales for $32.64 million activity. PATSLEY PAMELA H sold $743,400 worth of stock. Kozanian Hagop H sold $785,791 worth of stock. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Flessner Kyle M sold $936,455. Barker Ellen had sold 1,435 shares worth $145,203. $9.19M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by TEMPLETON RICHARD K on Thursday, January 31. 8,693 shares were sold by XIE BING, worth $922,762 on Tuesday, February 12.