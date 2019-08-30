Texas Instrs (TXN) Position Has Lifted by Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc; Arch Cap Group LTD Ord (ACGL) Holder Williams Jones & Associates Has Increased Its Position

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd Ord (ACGL) by 39.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 41,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 146,845 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 105,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Arch Cap Group Ltd Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.55. About 276,349 shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; 14/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP NAMES FRANÇOIS MORIN EVP & CFO; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 23/04/2018 – ARCH CREDIT RISK IN UNDERWRITING SERVICES PACT W/MUNICH RE; 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program; 13/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL TO TAKE PART IN FREDDIE MAC MORTGAGE PILOT PROGRAM; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 09/03/2018 – ACGL, ADSW to Trade, VNRX to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 23/04/2018 – EON: Arch Credit Risk Services Inc. Enters Multi-Year Underwriting Services Agreement with Munich Re; 09/03/2018 – Arch Capital Public Offering Price Is $88.55 a for an Aggregate Public Offering Price of $502.45M

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 24.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 92,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 473,414 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.22M, up from 381,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $123.74. About 1.11 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.65 in 2018Q4.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 31,533 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $30.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,884 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc Del.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 112,704 shares to 372,542 shares, valued at $34.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 17,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 688,854 shares, and cut its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).