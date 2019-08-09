Texas Instrs (TXN) Market Valuation Rose While Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Holding; Duke Energy (DUK) Holder Cypress Capital Group Lifted Stake

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 572,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.70 million, up from 522,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $124.31. About 4.98 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 197.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 18,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 27,144 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 9,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $89.31. About 2.18 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 01/05/2018 – Duke Energy named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk; 15/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY: NEW EXEC APPOINTMENTS FOR CUSTOMER SERVICES; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Closing Will Result in $1.58B of Net Proceeds; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy to deliver $38 million in tax savings to Ohio and Kentucky customers; 26/04/2018 – Duke Energy Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Com holds 19,093 shares. Wade G W reported 3,044 shares. Legacy Private invested in 0.84% or 66,794 shares. Harris Associate Ltd Partnership holds 3.82M shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Pension stated it has 982,285 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Tru Of Vermont reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Northeast Consultants reported 15,630 shares. Montag A And Assoc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Tci Wealth Inc stated it has 1,808 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel stated it has 219,084 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc holds 0.17% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 1.67 million shares. 1.15 million were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Investment House invested 1.31% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Skba Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.06% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $922,762 activity.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 706,000 shares to 138,250 shares, valued at $7.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 17,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,500 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 4,018 shares to 51,065 shares, valued at $4.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IJR) by 4,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,573 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 10,862 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Coldstream Cap Inc reported 2,949 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 227,655 shares. First National Trust Company invested in 0.2% or 22,462 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning invested 0.28% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). The Florida-based Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0.26% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). First Republic Investment Mgmt reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Moreover, Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Green Square Cap Lc holds 15,086 shares. Brookstone Cap Management invested in 26,895 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Comerica Savings Bank has 200,502 shares. Arrow has 0.07% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 3,187 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited, New York-based fund reported 3,463 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Amer Group Incorporated reported 244,713 shares.