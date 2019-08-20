Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding Upped by Burney Co; Watsco (WSO) Stake Maintained by Lafleur & Godfrey Llc

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 6,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 37,726 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40M, up from 31,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $159.79. About 74,905 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter

Burney Co increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 22.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 10,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 57,834 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13M, up from 47,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $124.54. About 1.07 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Fincl Bank owns 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 786 shares. 1.32M are owned by Cap World Investors. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 245 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 29,700 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 5,852 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Fdx Advsr holds 0.02% or 4,133 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 0.03% or 7,335 shares. Donaldson Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Manufacturers Life Com The has 138,701 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 6,807 shares in its portfolio. The Tennessee-based Southernsun Asset Management Limited has invested 0.61% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 28,328 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 54,743 shares.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47 million and $387.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,255 shares to 64,876 shares, valued at $7.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 32,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,127 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 52,398 shares to 92,832 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBK) by 6,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,238 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).