Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding Maintained by Cipher Capital Lp; At&T (T) Shareholder Destination Wealth Management Raised Position

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 24.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 85,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 438,909 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76 million, up from 353,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.06. About 13.55 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson says deal needed in content-dependent world; 20/04/2018 – AT&T Accused of Stealing Technology Behind Streaming-News System; 26/03/2018 – Sling TV Chief: “There Would Be Severe Bleeding” From AT&T-Time Warner Deal; 30/04/2018 – Recode Managing Editor Ed Lee answers AT&T-Time-Warner merger questions on #TooEmbarrassed: transcript; 11/05/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN; 29/03/2018 – AT&T IS SAID TO DEVELOP NETWORKING SWITCH: INFORMATION; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE DECLINES WERE PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY ADOPTION OF A NEW REVENUE ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 90.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 24,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,581 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, up from 26,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $117.83. About 991,813 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 7,002 shares to 171,411 shares, valued at $15.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,664 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Black Knight Inc by 10,242 shares to 49,311 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 41,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,919 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. CARP DANIEL A sold $1.53M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Friday, February 8. Shares for $2.80 million were sold by BAHAI AHMAD on Friday, January 25. $1.60M worth of stock was sold by Van Haren Julie on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $3.37 million were sold by DELAGI R GREGORY. PATSLEY PAMELA H sold 7,000 shares worth $743,400. Whitaker Darla H sold $601,658 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31.