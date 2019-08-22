Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding Has Lifted by Alpha Cubed Investments Llc; As Bristol (BMY) Stock Price Declined, Holder Aureus Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $6.61 Million

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 7.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 8,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 124,010 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.15 million, up from 115,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $125.9. About 396,326 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 94.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 140,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 8,523 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $407,000, down from 149,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $47.83. About 727,137 shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 15/03/2018 – lnterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Net $1.49B; 17/04/2018 – JGP GLOBAL ADDED BUD, FTI, BMY, EPZM, IMMU IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR MOVING INTO PHASE 2 TRIALS FOR SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bank Tru has invested 0.27% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Jump Trading Limited Liability owns 5,254 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Wade G W And Inc owns 19,522 shares. Moors Cabot Inc stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Piedmont Advisors invested in 0.34% or 175,514 shares. Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) Lp has 28,199 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jane Street Grp Ltd accumulated 617,071 shares. Mount Vernon Associates Md reported 26,428 shares stake. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability stated it has 56,277 shares. Brandywine Global Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Washington Capital Management Inc owns 2.12% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 39,190 shares. Palisade Asset Llc reported 0.09% stake. Principal Grp Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.63% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 98,132 shares. Karpas Strategies Lc invested 0.65% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.39 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, May 16.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) by 22,280 shares to 451,246 shares, valued at $19.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) by 3,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BABA).

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,143 shares to 24,889 shares, valued at $7.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,364 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec Fincl Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Allen Invest Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability accumulated 138,011 shares. Cutler Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company owns 105,823 shares. Cibc World Mkts has 0.2% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Davenport & Communications Ltd Company holds 39,497 shares. Sarl reported 32,860 shares. Ashmore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.17% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Kwmg Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Heritage Wealth has invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Blue Chip Prtnrs stated it has 2.06% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 1.23 million shares stake. Cambridge Fincl Grp Inc Inc owns 0% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 57,970 shares. D L Carlson Invest Grp Incorporated stated it has 11,065 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,050 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.