Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding Boosted by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel; Lagoda Investment Management LP Position in Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Has Decreased as Stock Price Rose

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 11,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 76,873 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, down from 88,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 714,020 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 15/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF ADCETRIS® (BRENTUXIMAB; 26/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS & ASTELLAS GET BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION; 20/03/2018 – FDA Expands Approval of Adcetris for First-Line Treatment of Stage III or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma in Combination With Chemotherapy; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Highlights Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technologies and Immuno-Oncology Program Advances at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Gets FDA Approval for Adcetris; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX – TO DISCONTINUE GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN PROGRAM ACROSS ALL INDICATIONS; 26/03/2018 – ASTELLAS & SEATTLE GENETICS GET BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION FOR EN; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS SEES COMPLETING ACQUISITION MARCH 9; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – FDA ALSO GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR ADCETRIS

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 12,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 219,084 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.24M, up from 206,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $121.82. About 6.74M shares traded or 38.20% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2,865 shares to 58,532 shares, valued at $9.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Charles Schwab Corpora (NYSE:SCHW) by 20,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,537 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Limited (Trc) reported 40,980 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.05% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Ifrah Ser Inc reported 9,684 shares. Cambridge Financial Grp Inc Inc reported 57,970 shares. Cambridge Communication holds 0.08% or 11,891 shares in its portfolio. 330 are held by Farmers Bancorporation. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited holds 0.11% or 9,937 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 2.87M shares stake. First Bancorporation Of Mount Dora Trust owns 61,256 shares or 2.86% of their US portfolio. Glenview Bank Trust Dept holds 4.46% or 98,397 shares in its portfolio. Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.09% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). First Republic Inv Mngmt has 0.17% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 312,506 shares. Moreover, Forte Capital Limited Liability Corporation Adv has 0.41% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 10,779 shares. Oakworth Cap Incorporated holds 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 1,325 shares. Mufg Americas Holding Corporation stated it has 75,800 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $3.19 million activity. CARP DANIEL A sold $1.53M worth of stock or 14,749 shares. PATSLEY PAMELA H also sold $743,400 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs holds 469,860 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Citigroup Inc reported 26,687 shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 339 shares. 6,317 were reported by Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity. Credit Agricole S A holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 91,340 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.05% or 5,135 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited holds 0.07% or 5,886 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.24% or 14.73M shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc stated it has 14 shares. Voloridge Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Great Lakes Advisors Limited Co reported 177,849 shares stake. Grp One Trading LP holds 2,518 shares.

Lagoda Investment Management Lp, which manages about $725.00 million and $78.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 19,057 shares to 99,149 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL) by 933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Digimarc Corp New (NASDAQ:DMRC).

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.63 million activity.