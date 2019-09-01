Texas Instrs (TXN) Holder Wright Investors Service Has Decreased Holding; Tower Bridge Advisors Position in Costco Wholesale (COST) Upped by $19.37 Million as Share Value Rose

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 3,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 22,487 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, down from 26,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.73. About 2.75M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Costco Wholesale (COST) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 80 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 8,153 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97B, up from 8,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Costco Wholesale for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $294.76. About 1.36 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $861.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11,773 shares to 75,467 shares, valued at $12.35 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Res Inc Va (NYSE:D) by 500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,221 shares, and cut its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based First Dallas Securities has invested 0.35% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Co invested in 3,343 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Private Ocean Llc reported 0.06% stake. Hodges Mgmt reported 0.13% stake. Indiana And Invest reported 9,642 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Smithfield holds 0.04% or 1,677 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 18,982 shares. 62,480 were accumulated by Financial Counselors. 4,300 are owned by Lakeview Capital Prtn Ltd. Yorktown Management And reported 1,400 shares. Sageworth Trust accumulated 13 shares. California-based Personal Advsr Corp has invested 0.56% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ferguson Wellman Capital Management reported 0.12% stake. Qs Investors Lc has invested 0.11% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Weatherly Asset Management Lp invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $247.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 41,668 shares to 91,485 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Randolph Communications Incorporated stated it has 118,881 shares or 2.47% of all its holdings. Conning reported 440,620 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Moreover, Laffer Investments has 0% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 36,930 shares. 5,619 are owned by Cim Invest Mangement Inc. Roffman Miller Inc Pa accumulated 279,700 shares. Diligent Invsts Lc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3,343 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited has 0.11% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 9,937 shares. Regent Investment Limited has 12,050 shares. Mawer Inv Management owns 0.14% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 187,988 shares. Bbt Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.88% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Osher Van De Voorde Inv Mgmt stated it has 3.24% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 497,705 are held by Asset Mngmt One Limited. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.37% or 1.81 million shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.65% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Dupont Mgmt stated it has 0.34% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).