Texas Instrs (TXN) Holder Usca Ria Has Trimmed Position by $308,990; As American Express Co Com (AXP) Market Value Rose, Cullen Frost Bankers Cut Stake

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 24.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 2,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 8,881 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $942,000, down from 11,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $125.65. About 833,599 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 15,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 190,155 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.78 million, down from 206,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in American Express Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $116.56. About 1.67 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.28 billion for 22.28 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $462.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 44,785 shares to 83,629 shares, valued at $6.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 6,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,999 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchang Traded Fd I (FMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.01 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.