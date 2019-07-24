Texas Instrs (TXN) Holder State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Upped Position; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Evermay Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Position by $329,115

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,185 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 2,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $141.04. About 3.16 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 21.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 846,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.72M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500.30M, up from 3.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.82% or $8.19 during the last trading session, reaching $128.26. About 12.68 million shares traded or 177.06% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Global Endowment Management Lp invested in 0.05% or 3,220 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Leavell Invest holds 0.45% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 38,060 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins accumulated 3,860 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The Switzerland-based Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has invested 0.14% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Bristol John W And Co Incorporated invested in 2.66% or 913,095 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited accumulated 2,026 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Public Lc holds 246,009 shares. Mathes has invested 1.43% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Amica Retiree owns 4,616 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 6.04 million shares. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 48,799 shares. Regent Mgmt Ltd has 12,050 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,875 shares. Hodges Mgmt holds 0.2% or 18,563 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 selling transactions for $25.88 million activity. Another trade for 3,953 shares valued at $402,732 was sold by Van Haren Julie. 9,270 shares were sold by Flessner Kyle M, worth $936,455. PATSLEY PAMELA H also sold $743,400 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, February 6. 1,435 shares valued at $145,203 were sold by Barker Ellen on Thursday, January 31. $683,813 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by BLINN MARK A on Tuesday, January 29. BAHAI AHMAD sold $2.80 million worth of stock or 26,963 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers National Bank owns 16,527 shares. Fiduciary Mngmt Inc Wi holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,162 shares. 62,618 are held by Altfest L J & Co. Bessemer Securities Lc has 0.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). North American Mgmt Corp stated it has 106,590 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Moreover, Miller Inv Management LP has 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,523 shares. Broderick Brian C has invested 1.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Capital City Trust Fl holds 0.62% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 13,237 shares. Tuttle Tactical invested in 0.74% or 32,958 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated invested in 101,897 shares or 1.2% of the stock. 382,507 were reported by Arizona State Retirement System. Aviva Public Ltd Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 662,987 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bennicas & has 2.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 20,825 shares. Roberts Glore Il holds 7,748 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.