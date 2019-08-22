Texas Instrs (TXN) Holder State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Upped Holding by $89.70 Million; As Factset Research (FDS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Dock Street Asset Management Has Lowered by $801,288 Its Position

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Factset Research (FDS) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 3,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 45,664 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34M, down from 48,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Factset Research for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $275.81. About 231,881 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program By $300; 18/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8705 After UK CPI, From 0.8662 Beforehand – Factset; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET REPORTS PLANNED DEPARTURE OF CFO; 27/04/2018 – Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported first-quarter results so far, 79.4 percent have topped analyst expectations, according to FactSet; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $8.35 TO $8.55; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Athletica, FactSet and Sonic are all expected to publish their latest financial reports; 07/03/2018 Alberta Investment Management Corporation Selects FactSet’s Multi-Asset Class Investment Risk Analytics Platform; 26/04/2018 – EUR/SEK Rises to Eight-Year High of 10.4935 – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Sees FY Rev $1.34B-$1.36B; 11/04/2018 – RepRisk Data Now Available on Open:FactSet Marketplace

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 21.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 846,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 4.72 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500.30 million, up from 3.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $125.21. About 2.40 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Roanoke Asset Mngmt has 1.4% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 9,415 are owned by Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx. Bp Public Ltd Co reported 0.43% stake. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Culbertson A N invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.51% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Huntington Bancorporation holds 506,841 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Veritable Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 40,493 shares. 13,760 are owned by Mount Vernon Associate Md. Agf Invs Incorporated holds 6,784 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.11% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 43,419 shares. Payden Rygel accumulated 138,500 shares. Atwood And Palmer invested in 45 shares or 0% of the stock. Scotia Capital has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $94.25M for 28.03 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa holds 0% or 1,888 shares. 13,761 were reported by Citigroup. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.1% or 20,227 shares. Earnest Lc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 1,393 shares. Farmers Merchants stated it has 437 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Profund Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Llc holds 0.04% or 1,296 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 0% or 6,188 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Cap Fund Management holds 0.05% or 30,067 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv accumulated 65 shares. Fiera accumulated 381,749 shares. Somerset Tru stated it has 7,699 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings.