Texas Instrs (TXN) Holder Sarasin & Partners Llp Raised Holding; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Shareholder Eventide Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Price Declined

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 13.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 61,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 517,905 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.93M, up from 456,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.73. About 2.75M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN)

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 88.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 197,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 26,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, down from 223,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $180.02. About 892,907 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – ANTICIPATES PRICING AND MARGIN OF ITS SERVICES TO IMPROVE SLIGHTLY IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hotelogix raises funds from Vertex Ventures, others – Mint; 08/05/2018 – Vertex Names Bernadette Pinamont Vice President of Tax Research; 26/04/2018 – Vertex’s latest cystic fibrosis drug reports strong sales in first quarter since approval; 23/04/2018 – STAT Plus: U.K. ministers urge Vertex to reach pricing deal on its cystic fibrosis drug; 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX BEGINS PHASE 3 STUDIES OF VX-445, TEZACAFTOR & IVACAFTOR; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals: White Will Begin Her Role With Vertex on May 21; 20/03/2018 – L-3’s Vertex draws Platinum Equity, Veritas, sources say [20:51 GMT20 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 196,258 shares to 620,691 shares, valued at $6.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 48,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northcoast Asset Lc has invested 0.07% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.12% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Smithfield Commerce reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.18% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). National Pension Ser holds 281,289 shares. Biondo Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 2.54% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 54,950 shares. Miles Capital Inc accumulated 1,224 shares. Moreover, Rhenman & Asset Mngmt Ab has 3.11% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Rock Springs Capital LP owns 203,000 shares. Prelude Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 4,320 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 19,381 shares. Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset LP has invested 0.13% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). 1,305 are held by Cobblestone Advsrs Ltd Com New York. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.06% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada reported 285 shares stake.

