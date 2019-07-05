Texas Instrs (TXN) Holder Richard C Young & Company Increased Holding; National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Has Trimmed Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $605,200 as Valuation Rose

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 340 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,060 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01 million, down from 5,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving, and will be replaced by an Amazon executive Amazon’s Tim Stone is in. Vollero is out; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 16/04/2018 – Amazon has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals, and insiders say there are two reasons why; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon, expert says; 07/05/2018 – Retail is struggling but some say the booming beauty industry is ‘Amazon-proof’; 20/04/2018 – President Trump has repeatedly slammed Amazon, attacking the tech giant five times in one week over its business practices; 16/05/2018 – Whole Foods makes it official: Amazon Prime customers get a 10 percent discount on sale items starting this summer; 17/04/2018 – Beyond Spots & Dots Launches Programmatic Tactics for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses, Nonprofits, Government Entities and Educational Institutions; 01/05/2018 – Pierbridge: According to Deutsche Bank, 53.1% of the U.S. Postal Service’s ground package volume comes from Amazon; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 2,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,010 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68 million, up from 60,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $115.94. About 2.32 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Corp holds 1,406 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 13,197 are owned by Green Square Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. 410 are held by Hillsdale Inv Mgmt Inc. 1,830 were accumulated by Duncker Streett & Co. Yorktown & Inc owns 6,000 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Com Mn reported 0.24% stake. Somerville Kurt F holds 4,500 shares. Ww holds 16.64M shares. Charles Schwab Advisory holds 0.49% or 2.72 million shares. Compton Ri holds 2,270 shares. Todd Asset accumulated 142,613 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 850,819 shares. 35,010 are owned by Advisor Partners. Spinnaker Trust owns 10,906 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 708 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: NXP Semiconductors vs. Texas Instruments – Nasdaq” on January 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Texas instruments -1.5% on Bernstein downgrade – Seeking Alpha” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: TXN, IRDM, X – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: SOXX, NVDA, TXN, AMD – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 sales for $32.64 million activity. Van Haren Julie sold $1.60 million worth of stock. $922,762 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by XIE BING. Whitaker Darla H sold $601,658 worth of stock or 5,960 shares. On Thursday, January 31 the insider ANDERSKOUV NIELS sold $2.34 million. 23,174 shares were sold by Ilan Haviv, worth $2.34 million. $145,203 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Barker Ellen.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barbara Oil holds 200 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based De Burlo Grp has invested 2.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Artisan Prtnrs Limited Partnership has 1.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stock Yards Commercial Bank And Tru reported 9,600 shares stake. First Foundation owns 17,242 shares. Diversified holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,265 shares. Massachusetts-based Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.25% or 305 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust, a Texas-based fund reported 6,027 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt invested in 264,137 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Aldebaran reported 4.39% stake. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Co (Wy) holds 2.26% or 952 shares in its portfolio. Kwmg Ltd Liability owns 25 shares. Fort Point Cap Partners Limited Liability invested 0.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highland Cap Management Limited Partnership owns 4,000 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio.