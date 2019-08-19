Texas Instrs (TXN) Holder Linscomb & Williams Increased Stake by $459,616 as Stock Rose; Arlington Value Capital Stake In Autonation (AN) Was Has Increased

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 15.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 4,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 32,345 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 28,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $124.6. About 2.48M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 265,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 3.43M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.57M, up from 3.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.53. About 493,066 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,509 shares to 851,729 shares, valued at $68.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 18,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,634 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust S&P Divid Etf (SDY).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.64 million activity. $3.13M worth of stock was sold by JACKSON MICHAEL J on Friday, July 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.