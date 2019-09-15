Texas Instrs (TXN) Holder Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Lowered Position as Market Value Rose; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stock Declined, Harding Loevner LP Upped Position

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 13.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 259,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 1.65 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $188.87M, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $129.61. About 2.09M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 637,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 24.29M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $951.38M, up from 23.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 6.14 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 175,795 shares to 3.92 million shares, valued at $154.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.55M shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 22.98 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64 billion and $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.04M shares to 2.14 million shares, valued at $478.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dht Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 113,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.19M shares, and has risen its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

