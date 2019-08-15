Texas Instrs (TXN) Holder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Decreased Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Greenwood Capital Associates Has Upped Stake by $1.10 Million

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 9,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 111,134 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.11M, up from 101,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.98. About 25.17M shares traded or 2.97% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 69,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 1.68M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.73M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $120.6. About 4.53M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4,605 shares to 5,170 shares, valued at $543,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IEF) by 4,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,780 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhenman And Prtn Asset Mngmt accumulated 2,887 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Lc holds 3.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 716,250 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt reported 1.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Annex Advisory Svcs Limited Liability has invested 0.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). South Dakota Invest Council owns 1.48M shares for 3.7% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 19.44M shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated has 2.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 33.59 million shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc reported 24.26 million shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strategic Advisors Limited Liability holds 3.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 80,542 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 1.06M shares. Charter Tru accumulated 97,302 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Stralem reported 59,147 shares. Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc holds 118,563 shares. 168,957 are held by Lathrop Invest Mngmt Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,452 were accumulated by Shelton Capital Management. Webster Commercial Bank N A invested in 676 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Diligent Limited Liability Corp has 0.2% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3,343 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel reported 219,084 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 0.16% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 410,326 shares. Roffman Miller Associate Pa invested in 3.38% or 279,700 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 1,550 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.23% or 270,418 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited has 155,420 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Private Tru Na owns 8,646 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.36% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Exane Derivatives has 1,060 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services stated it has 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cambridge Invest Research Advsr has 71,145 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 3.25 million shares or 0.24% of the stock.

