Texas Instrs (TXN) Holder Hartford Financial Management Has Cut Position by $403,966 as Share Price Rose; Holder Boston Family Office Has Upped Visa Class A (V) Position

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 11,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 106,957 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.71 million, up from 95,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $180.14. About 1.75M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 18,524 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 22,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $120.91. About 1.18M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38 million and $292.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11,164 shares to 44,759 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.31B for 21.44 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Lease (NYSE:AL) by 78,627 shares to 58,307 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,564 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Systems Corp (NYSE:ORCL).