Texas Instrs (TXN) Holder Hartford Financial Management Decreased Holding as Shares Rose; Alpine Partners Vi Has Increased Its Stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) as Stock Value Declined

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,524 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, down from 22,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $116.72. About 2.39 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 172.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 16,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 9,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.93. About 820,488 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38 million and $292.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 13,238 shares to 278,035 shares, valued at $8.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 11.68% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 sales for $32.64 million activity. BLINN MARK A also sold $683,813 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Tuesday, January 29. 8,693 shares valued at $922,762 were sold by XIE BING on Tuesday, February 12. 23,174 shares were sold by ANDERSKOUV NIELS, worth $2.34 million on Thursday, January 31. $2.80M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by BAHAI AHMAD on Friday, January 25. $929,627 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Kozanian Hagop H on Friday, January 25. $743,400 worth of stock was sold by PATSLEY PAMELA H on Wednesday, February 6.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 1.27M shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $10.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 757,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,000 shares, and cut its stake in Snap Inc.

