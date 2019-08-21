Texas Instrs (TXN) Holder Gladius Capital Management LP Raised Its Holding by $152.21 Million as Valuation Rose; Staar Surgical Co (Call) (STAA) Stock Price Declined While Pura Vida Investments Has Cut Holding by $127.31 Million

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 21.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 7,976 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $846.00M, up from 6,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $126.04. About 3.02M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (Call) (STAA) by 99.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc sold 197,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 562 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $362,000, down from 198,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $32.21. About 216,303 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 127 shares to 2,636 shares, valued at $240.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbuck Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,533 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) 34% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks That Could Hike Dividends In August – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GM, HCA, TXN – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: SMH, TSM, TXN, MU – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff Phelps Invest Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 10,285 shares. Pitcairn reported 15,600 shares stake. Cap Investors reported 24.01 million shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Pa holds 0.14% or 15,254 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks holds 17,095 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct stated it has 15,895 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corp reported 21,900 shares. Avalon Advsrs Lc holds 209,784 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Ally Fin reported 26,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 230,388 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Moody Bancshares Trust Division has 65,026 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Company has 0.37% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.13% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3.08M shares. Cumberland Prns Limited accumulated 8,190 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 10,906 are owned by Spinnaker.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold STAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3.63M shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 61,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 42,571 were accumulated by Sg Americas Ltd Liability. Advisory Rech reported 120,800 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Axa invested in 40,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Com invested in 7,811 shares or 0% of the stock. Baillie Gifford & reported 1.77 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Numerixs Investment Technologies has 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 200 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 533,516 shares. Hillsdale has 44,100 shares. 12,594 are held by Advsrs Asset Management. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Paragon Cap Management Limited invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. American Gru accumulated 28,033 shares. 134,010 are owned by Citadel Llc.

More notable recent STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “STAAR Surgical Expects Fourth Quarter ICL Sales to Rise 42%; China Units Nearly Double, U.S. Market Returns to Growth – Business Wire” on January 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Express Scripts (ESRX) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Staar Surgical: 1Q Earnings Snapshot – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BD Gets Enterprise Level Cybersecurity Assessment From UL – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of STAAR Surgical Company – STAA – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.