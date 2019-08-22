Texas Instrs (TXN) Holder Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Cut Stake as Stock Price Rose; Union Bankshares New (UBSH) Shareholder Monarch Partners Asset Management Boosted Stake by $656,928 as Share Value Were Volatile

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (UBSH) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 20,529 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 269,223 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, up from 248,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Union Bankshares Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded or 30.31% up from the average. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 10/04/2018 – Union Bank & Trust Announces Acquisition Of Outfitter Advisors; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS SAYS DIVERGENCE IN GROSS NPA AS OF MARCH 31, 2017 WAS 28.50 BLN RUPEES; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S UNION BANK EXEC SAYS SMA2 ACCOUNTS ARE 2.7 PCT OF TOTAL BOOK; 03/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF NIGERIA WILL RELEASE 2017 RESULTS AFTER APRIL 31; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBNC); 23/03/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA- ACCOUNT CLASSIFIED AS NPA IN 2012; RECOVERY ACTION WITH CONSENT OF OTHER CONSORTIUM MEMBERS INITIATED; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA – FY 2017 ADJUSTED NET LOSS AFTER TAX WAS 3.70 BLN RUPEES, AFTER TAKING INTO ACCOUNT DIVERGENCE IN PROVISIONING; 24/05/2018 – INDIA’S CITY UNION BANK LTD CTBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.52 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.29 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – ISRAELI REGULATOR MAY NIX MIZRAHI-UNION BANK DEAL: GLOBES; 10/04/2018 – UNION BANK & TRUST REPORTS PURCHASE OF OUTFITTER ADVISORS

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 25.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 109,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 324,400 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.87 million, down from 433,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $124.94. About 951,610 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B

More notable recent Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Union Bankshares Corporation To Change Name to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation – GlobeNewswire” on May 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Union Bank & Trust Completes Integration of Access National Bank – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Union Bankshares Corporation Completes Acquisition of Access National Corporation; Intends to Rebrand its bank from Union Bank & Trust to Atlantic Union Bank – GlobeNewswire” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Union Bankshares Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Access National Corporation – GlobeNewswire” published on October 05, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Union Bank & Trust Names Shawn O’Brien Consumer Banking Group Executive – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.07, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold UBSH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 55.27 million shares or 11.26% more from 49.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,326 are held by Oppenheimer & Inc. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 113,513 shares. 13,134 are held by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Schroder Invest Management Grp reported 0.01% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). 70,563 are held by First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) for 246,892 shares. Wealthcare Mgmt Ltd reported 1,147 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 4,458 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vigilant Limited Company stated it has 406,405 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) for 1.78M shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). 13,326 are held by Palladium Prtn Limited Liability Corp. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) for 22,051 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 373 shares. 88,447 are owned by Lsv Asset Management.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) by 23,255 shares to 366,097 shares, valued at $6.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meridian Bancorp Inc Md (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 115,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 930,166 shares, and cut its stake in First Intst Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK).

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) 34% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Product Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Texas Instruments Earnings: TXN Stock Soars as Forecast Above Expected – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – QQQ, TXN, QCOM, MU – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks That Could Hike Dividends In August – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group Incorporated owns 3.92M shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. Canandaigua National Bank holds 32,787 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com invested in 113,435 shares. Sun Life Financial Incorporated invested in 1,606 shares. First Midwest Natl Bank Tru Division has invested 0.38% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Diamond Hill Cap Inc owns 2.23 million shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP reported 0.3% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo stated it has 286,480 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Coastline Trust, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 8,415 shares. Dupont Cap Management reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Burt Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). B Riley Wealth Mgmt reported 2,445 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 410,326 shares. Cibc World Markets has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Norinchukin Savings Bank The stated it has 0.49% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,700 shares to 666,600 shares, valued at $136.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 372,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 930,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KIE).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 22.15 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.