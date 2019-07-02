Texas Instrs (TXN) Holder Epoch Investment Partners Cut Holding as Shares Rose; Q Global Advisors Has Trimmed M/I Homes (MHO) Position as Market Value Rose

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $797.88M market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.74. About 190,669 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 0.17% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 219,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.14M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227.32M, down from 2.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $117.19. About 5.03M shares traded or 4.14% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 sales for $32.64 million activity. Another trade for 90,842 shares valued at $9.19 million was sold by TEMPLETON RICHARD K. $2.34 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by ANDERSKOUV NIELS on Thursday, January 31. Ilan Haviv also sold $2.34 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. Flessner Kyle M had sold 9,270 shares worth $936,455. 6,953 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $702,392 were sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF. XIE BING sold $922,762 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Pittenger & Anderson owns 0.19% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 22,920 shares. E&G LP has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc has 0.17% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Lincoln owns 0.01% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,924 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Company Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 2,296 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership reported 18,944 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Aviance Cap Lc holds 26,562 shares. Adage Ptnrs Lc holds 1.52 million shares. Decatur Mgmt accumulated 2.18% or 106,548 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 5,011 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 187,988 are owned by Mawer Investment Mgmt. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.51% or 269,888 shares in its portfolio. 500 are owned by Hanson And Doremus Inv Management. Arizona State Retirement reported 230,388 shares.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 11.68% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.14B for 24.21 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 80,775 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $159.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 12,881 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 9,445 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 438,581 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hotchkis & Wiley Ltd holds 0.01% or 105,463 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 83,777 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Basswood Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 465,252 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp invested in 0.01% or 41,652 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). 211,622 were accumulated by Foundry Prtnrs Limited Company. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 22,318 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 29,199 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 59,128 shares. James Inv Rech Inc has 22,930 shares. 99,404 are held by Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Company.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 17.31% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.04 per share. MHO’s profit will be $23.88 million for 8.35 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.38% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $293,341 activity.

