Texas Instrs (Put) (TXN) Shareholder Hilltop Holdings Decreased Its Stake by $455,055 as Stock Value Rose; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Kiltearn Partners Llp Has Boosted Stake

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (Put) (TXN) by 83.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 3,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92,000, down from 4,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $129.51. About 398,510 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 347,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 4.97M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.70 million, up from 4.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.08. About 1.55 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 177,000 shares to 998,870 shares, valued at $123.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 139,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47M shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Culbertson A N & Inc has 0.38% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 6,925 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,443 shares. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Savings Bank has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc owns 35,000 shares. Salem Inv Counselors stated it has 1,888 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Security Bankshares Of So Dak holds 0.91% or 19,370 shares. Chevy Chase Trust stated it has 0.26% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Meyer Handelman owns 250,669 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Incorporated Ca reported 180,188 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.14% or 8,025 shares. Cohen Mngmt, California-based fund reported 45,040 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Liability owns 107 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Co holds 9,243 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cap has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.4% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 1.37M shares. Voya Investment Limited Liability Com owns 1.36M shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Quantitative Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.32% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Webster Comml Bank N A reported 676 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh has invested 0.34% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). The Delaware-based Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp has invested 0.36% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 523 were reported by Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv. 2,019 are owned by First Heartland Consultants Incorporated. 3,875 are owned by Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Com. Company Of Vermont reported 11,355 shares. City owns 15,480 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited owns 9,728 shares. Benin Mngmt Corp reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd accumulated 251,665 shares or 5.89% of the stock. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 1,895 shares.