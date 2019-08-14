Texas Instrs (Put) (TXN) Shareholder Citigroup Has Trimmed Its Holding as Valuation Rose; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Value Rose, Jupiter Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Stake

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 90.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 53,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 5,618 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $385,000, down from 58,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $71.32. About 785,190 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (Put) (TXN) by 61.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 647,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 413,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.84 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $121.03. About 991,395 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CORT) by 34,900 shares to 90,400 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:ZAYO) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (Put) (NYSE:HSBC).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 21.46 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 50,031 shares to 506,030 shares, valued at $79.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 12,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL).