Texas Instrs (Put) (TXN) Holder Two Sigma Securities Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Rose; As Raytheon Co (RTN) Shares Rose, Shareholder Sit Investment Associates Has Decreased Its Position

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (Put) (TXN) by 73.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 28,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31 million, down from 108,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $128.75. About 3.82 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 71.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 53,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 21,055 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.66M, down from 74,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $191.5. About 1.74M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 14,825 shares to 23,425 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pgim Global Short Duration Hig by 296,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.50 million for 16.74 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 760 are owned by Orrstown Fin Inc. Arrow Financial has invested 0.24% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 72,622 shares. Burney stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Thomasville Bancorp has invested 0.18% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Regal Inv Advisors Lc has 0.05% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Fisher Asset holds 0% or 2,428 shares. Mckinley Management Limited Liability Delaware invested in 74,569 shares. Joel Isaacson And Com Ltd has 2,552 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Permanens Cap Lp stated it has 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Riggs Asset Managment invested in 0.05% or 562 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Tn invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.4% or 201,000 shares in its portfolio. Amer International Gru holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 90,384 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Lc reported 0.01% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conning stated it has 1.55% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cleararc Cap owns 14,011 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Comerica Comml Bank accumulated 317,870 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 0.26% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3.82M shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 2,925 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Epoch Investment Ptnrs holds 0.96% or 1.85 million shares in its portfolio. 35,933 are held by Hamilton Point Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Gulf Intl Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 226,089 shares. Franklin Resource Inc holds 14.09 million shares. Cypress reported 0.08% stake. 3,183 are held by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Llc. Burney Communications has 57,723 shares. Central Natl Bank Tru Company has 12,646 shares.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 22.83 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $9.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Splunk Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 23,700 shares to 25,600 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tiffany & Co New (Call) (NYSE:TIF) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (Call) (NYSE:ECL).