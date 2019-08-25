Texas Instrs Com (TXN) Shareholder Palladium Partners Has Upped Its Holding by $605,790; Hamel Associates Has Boosted Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $528,880 as Market Value Declined

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 6,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 81,596 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, up from 74,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.37M shares traded or 40.40% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/03/2018 – DAILY SABAH: BREAKING – US Navy denies reports on bolstering its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean theater through the; 07/05/2018 – Kashagan output to fall in July due to maintenance at Bolashak complex; 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 21/05/2018 – Media Advisory: ExxonMobil Annual Meeting of Shareholders Wednesday May 30, 2018; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (TXN) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 5,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 78,175 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29M, up from 72,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $120.29. About 6.52M shares traded or 34.24% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co Com (NYSE:CNI) by 3,650 shares to 83,117 shares, valued at $7.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:VLO) by 11,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,839 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – QQQ, TXN, QCOM, MU – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Semiconductor-General Stock Outlook: Uncertainty Looms Larger – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Texas Instruments Earnings: TXN Stock Gains on Q4 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “See How Intel Corp Ranks Among Analysts’ Top Dow 30 Picks – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Gives Chip Stocks Their Third Boost in a Week – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.31% or 331,036 shares. 11,577 are owned by Bluemountain Capital Management Lc. First Republic Mngmt holds 312,506 shares. State Street Corporation holds 39.44 million shares. Greenleaf invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Weitz Invest Mgmt reported 397,100 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 12,367 shares. Montecito Retail Bank holds 0.06% or 1,987 shares in its portfolio. 32,787 were reported by Canandaigua Financial Bank And. Research And Mngmt stated it has 350 shares. Moreover, Koshinski Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 5,011 shares. 40,980 were accumulated by Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc). Shufro Rose Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.07% stake. Oppenheimer has 0.34% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 119,776 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 698,456 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in August – Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy What Exxon Bought At A Historic Discount – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “U.S. Stocks Starting to Trade Just as Badly as Chinese Shares on Tariff & Trade War News – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon charters Singapore’s first LNG-fueled bunker barge – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.