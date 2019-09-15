Texas Instrs Com (TXN) Holding Has Lifted by Williams Jones & Associates Llc; Shareholder Pl Capital Advisors Has Upped Synchrony Finl (SYF) Position

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (TXN) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 5,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 58,507 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.71M, up from 53,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $129.61. About 3.11 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,900 shares as the company's stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 271,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.06 million, up from 261,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.18. About 3.64 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's What Hedge Funds Think About Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Yahoo Finance" on June 10, 2019

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) by 4,298 shares to 8,103 shares, valued at $636,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 2,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,536 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clark Capital Mgmt Group holds 0.44% or 182,058 shares. Benin Mngmt has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Sandy Spring Bancshares has 0.03% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3,594 shares. Chemung Canal holds 0.15% or 5,512 shares. 39.43M are owned by State Street. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability holds 16,711 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Ar Asset Inc reported 0.42% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). First Natl Bank Of Omaha holds 0.67% or 89,739 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated has invested 2.8% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Old Republic Interest Corp holds 0.8% or 268,000 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 22,616 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 23,583 shares stake. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.45% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 10,664 shares. Motco reported 0.47% stake. Ardevora Asset Limited Liability Partnership holds 297,488 shares.