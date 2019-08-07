Texas Instrs (Call) (TXN) Valuation Rose While Citadel Advisors Has Increased Holding; Ecolab (ECL) Valuation Rose While Dudley & Shanley Lowered Holding

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (Call) (TXN) by 40.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 346,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.53 million, up from 846,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $119. About 3.87 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 2,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 153,461 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.09M, down from 155,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $196.73. About 1.34 million shares traded or 13.48% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (Call) (NYSE:HP) by 46,500 shares to 95,400 shares, valued at $5.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (Put) (NYSE:CZZ) by 281,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,400 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (Put) (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Navellier & Assoc holds 0.4% or 24,282 shares. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Com has invested 0.43% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi owns 76,892 shares. Private Trust Na invested 0.19% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Bridges Investment Mngmt has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 186,204 shares stake. Pillar Pacific Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Jefferies Grp Ltd has 0.07% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 84,280 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Patten & Patten Tn reported 89,601 shares. Burke And Herbert Comml Bank And reported 3,940 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Holt Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Dba Holt Capital Prns Limited Partnership owns 1,900 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 66,794 are owned by Legacy Private. Axa reported 1.49M shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: SMH, TSM, TXN, MU – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Product Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Texas Instruments Continues To Impress – Seeking Alpha” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Simple Reasons to Avoid Qualcomm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm Earnings Still Threatened by FTC Ruling – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $922,762 activity. Another trade for 8,693 shares valued at $922,762 was made by XIE BING on Tuesday, February 12.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 376,355 shares to 456,507 shares, valued at $24.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ecolab: Wonderful Business, Not A Fair Price – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ecolab reports mixed results in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Ecolab Rose 34% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ecolab Inc (ECL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Co reported 8,883 shares. The Illinois-based Alley Limited Company has invested 1.09% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability has 0.97% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur stated it has 55,212 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 30,357 shares stake. Parnassus Ca accumulated 391,918 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id has invested 1.68% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 42 shares in its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Ltd Partnership reported 361,235 shares. Cambridge Advisors Inc invested in 0.05% or 31,364 shares. Btr Mgmt accumulated 9,295 shares. Moody Bancorporation Division reported 564 shares. Cypress Capital Management Lc stated it has 11,669 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP has invested 2.93% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 359,930 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.