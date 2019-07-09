Texas Capital (TCBI) Holder Exane Derivatives Cut Its Position as Stock Price Rose; Bank New York Mellon (BK) Holder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $30.98 Million

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 38.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 619,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 974,115 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.13 million, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.4. About 3.74M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 14/05/2018 – 61NN: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/03/2018 – BNY Mellon to Webcast Annual Meeting of Stockholders on April 10; 11/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Steven D. Black Elected to Board; 27/03/2018 – 30FR: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/04/2018 – BNY Mellon Joins TruSight as Key Investor and Client to Transform Third-Party Risk Management; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns P-1 to LIPA’s Electric System Revenue Notes Series 2015 GR-4, GR-5 and GR-6; and affirms P-1 on Series 2015 GR-2; 04/04/2018 – MOVES-BNY Mellon asset management arm names trading and trade analytics head; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Noninterest Expense $2,74B; 23/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Qaim-Maqami Joins From JP Morgan Chase; 14/03/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Texas Capital (TCBI) by 18.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 413 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,857 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.34 million, down from 2,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Texas Capital for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $61.02. About 590,344 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 40.37% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.80% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $24.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Westn Life Group In by 4,970 shares to 32,032 shares, valued at $8.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cathay Gen Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 57,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SMBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd Co holds 5,498 shares. Garland Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 87,250 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Com invested in 0.03% or 4,516 shares. Central Secs Corporation stated it has 3.2% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Moreover, Personal Cap Advisors Corp has 0.07% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 130,112 shares. Coastline Co holds 4,080 shares. 423 were accumulated by Gradient Investments Limited Company. Hendershot stated it has 7,274 shares. 50,477 were reported by Laffer Invests. 745,008 were accumulated by Korea Inv Corporation. Partnervest Advisory Ser Limited Company holds 0.19% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) or 8,864 shares. Victory Capital Management owns 96,820 shares. Element Limited Liability Corp stated it has 29,761 shares. Country Comml Bank owns 478 shares. Veritable Lp reported 34,461 shares.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 6.80% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BK’s profit will be $919.21 million for 11.30 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.

Analysts await Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, up 9.42% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.38 per share. TCBI’s profit will be $76.27M for 10.10 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TCBI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 46.41 million shares or 2.98% less from 47.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). 44,016 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Dupont Capital Management reported 5,699 shares. Wasatch Advsr owns 1.06M shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Communications holds 0% or 18,091 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Renaissance Technologies Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 16,000 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 25,033 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Ltd has 164,205 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Davis Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has 200,000 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Prtn Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 14,832 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 68,991 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil Gas (NYSE:COG) by 634 shares to 40,887 shares, valued at $1.07B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Cl.A (NYSE:V) by 2,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Baker Hughes Cl.A.