Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Stock Value Declined While American Century Companies Has Trimmed Its Position; Masco (MAS) Stock Value Rose While Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Cut Its Stake

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 96.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 344,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 12,117 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $475,000, down from 356,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $41.68. About 2.63 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 112,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% . The institutional investor held 630,201 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.68M, down from 742,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $54.84. About 357,237 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,490 activity.

Analysts await Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.52 EPS, down 7.88% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.65 per share. TCBI’s profit will be $76.47 million for 9.02 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.33% EPS growth.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $100.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 7,427 shares to 88,036 shares, valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 490,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold TCBI shares while 88 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 3.07% more from 46.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Savings Bank De invested in 0% or 7,783 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc stated it has 0% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 184,976 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 3,142 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 12 shares. Btim Corp has 0.21% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 268,802 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 0% or 1,421 shares. 1.89 million were reported by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Principal Financial Grp Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc reported 4,199 shares. Stifel Finance Corporation holds 61,777 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability has 21,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 652,610 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $205.52 million for 14.68 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.