Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Shares Declined While Fiera Capital Has Decreased by $877,770 Its Position; As D R Horton (DHI) Share Price Rose, Holder Underhill Investment Management Has Increased Its Holding

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 30.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 16,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% . The institutional investor held 37,636 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, down from 53,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 269,176 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500.

Underhill Investment Management Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 189.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc bought 176,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 269,925 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17 million, up from 93,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.92. About 4.17 million shares traded or 8.10% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TCBI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 46.41 million shares or 2.98% less from 47.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 426,117 shares. Millennium Management Limited reported 16,781 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jefferies Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 617 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited invested in 192 shares or 0% of the stock. Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc owns 423,045 shares. Eagle Asset Inc holds 0.04% or 152,864 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 82,017 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Limited reported 17,728 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer & Com Inc has 6,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Fifth Third Comml Bank has 0% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 4,186 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 37,900 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 36,075 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 994,647 are held by Bancshares Of New York Mellon.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 15,051 shares to 36,653 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 274,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,490 activity.

Analysts await Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.65 per share. TCBI’s profit will be $77.48M for 9.20 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.67% EPS growth.

Underhill Investment Management Llc, which manages about $221.72M and $189.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (NYSE:AL) by 10,750 shares to 512,475 shares, valued at $17.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $120,589 activity.