Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Shareholder Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Has Raised Its Holding; Tocqueville Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Willdan Group (WLDN) Position by $478,780; Shares Declined

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 121.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 36,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% . The institutional investor held 65,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, up from 29,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $53.06. About 78,094 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 23.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 12,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 43,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, down from 55,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $401.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.68. About 2,699 shares traded. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 24.75% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $0.36; 22/04/2018 – DJ Willdan Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLDN); 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Willdan Group; 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q Rev $64.2M; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.70; 09/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 03/05/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $130 MLN TO $140 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.59, from 2.16 in 2018Q4.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Extended Market (VXF) by 3,895 shares to 7,200 shares, valued at $831,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 68,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Mag Silver Corp (NYSEMKT:MVG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 68,200 shares to 860,000 shares, valued at $93.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 101,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 337,000 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLY).