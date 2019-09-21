Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Shareholder California Public Employees Retirement System Decreased Position; Mcdonalds (MCD) Market Valuation Rose While Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $26.45 Million

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) by 310.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 127,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 168,908 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.08M, up from 41,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $209.39. About 3.91 million shares traded or 32.65% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 01/05/2018 – Two-Time Major Champion Jacklin and Former McDonald’s General Counsel Yastrow Collaborate on Bad Lies, a Courtroom Thriller Abo; 06/04/2018 – @vincerCFO The exchanges are for profit, publicly traded companies. They basically have the same incentives & disincentives as McDonald’s. In my view, they should be stripped of their sovereign immunity for regulatory failings; 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU IS DRIVING AVG CHECK HIGHER; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CFO KEVIN OZAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON PLASTIC STRAW REPORT; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: MCDONALD’S CEO EASTERBROOK IS NOMINATED TO WMT BOARD; 30/04/2018 – Revamped menu helps lift McDonald’s sales; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 10,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% . The institutional investor held 75,295 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.62 million, down from 86,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.68. About 491,669 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U.S. Consumer Services (IYC) by 14,105 shares to 38,460 shares, valued at $8.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of New York Co (NYSE:BK) by 194,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,509 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,490 activity.

