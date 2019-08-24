Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Shareholder Bluemountain Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Partnervest Advisory Services Raised Its Holding by $354,220 as Stock Declined

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 199 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,210 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 1,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Amazon sinks after another Trump broadside; 26/05/2018 – Amazon covers the basics with food, clothing and entertainment; 10/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL – HYDRO OWNS 51 PERCENT OF ALBRAS, REMAINING 49 PERCENT IS OWNED BY NIPPON AMAZON ALUMINIUM CO. LTD; 23/04/2018 – GLENVIEW’S ROBBINS SAYS AMAZON ENTRY IN PHARMAC ISN’T IMMINENT; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos took a robot dog for a walk at the annual MARS conference; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) This is a two-year deal, but it’s not a game-changer; 16/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweaks Trump with tweet praising the Washington Post’s Pulitzer wins; 17/05/2018 – Gillian Tett Amazon’s response to […]; 23/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom unit T-Systems to return to profit in 2020 – CEO; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON – AMAZON MUSIC UNLIMITED MEMBERSHIP HAS MORE THAN DOUBLED OVER THE PAST SIX MONTHS

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 73.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 7,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% . The hedge fund held 2,683 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146,000, down from 10,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 520,028 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 126,785 shares to 133,748 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co (Put) by 525,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,490 activity.

Analysts await Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.54 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.65 per share. TCBI’s profit will be $77.48 million for 8.64 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TCBI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 46.41 million shares or 2.98% less from 47.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% or 426,117 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% or 10,100 shares in its portfolio. Commerce National Bank & Trust has 13,770 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bb&T Secs reported 16,657 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated reported 0% stake. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 50,736 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cap International Invsts, California-based fund reported 112,054 shares. Profund Advisors Lc stated it has 0.01% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). American Interest Gp reported 100,381 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 245,254 shares. 13,500 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 22,272 shares.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45 million and $241.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,054 shares to 3,814 shares, valued at $307,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.98M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,776 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

