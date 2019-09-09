Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Shareholder Advisory Research Has Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Declined; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Its Tenneco (TEN) Stake by $3.79 Million; Market Value Declined

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 83.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 420,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% . The hedge fund held 83,923 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, down from 504,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $53.51. About 340,761 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Tenneco Inc (TEN) by 86.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 172,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.50% . The institutional investor held 27,141 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $601,000, down from 199,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Tenneco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $776.06M market cap company. The stock increased 9.98% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.85. About 1.30 million shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 27/04/2018 – TENNECO SEES 2Q REV. +8%; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Federal-Mogul Rtngs On CW/Pos; Sale Pending To Tenneco; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Places Tenneco’s Ratings on Negative Watch; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO WILL BUY FEDERAL-MOGUL FOR $5.4B; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts Tenneco Rtgs On Watch Neg Due To Federal-Mogul Acq; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Action Follows Announcement That TEN Will Acquire Federal-Mogul Holdings; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO SAYS COMPANY TO REPORT RESULTS IN THREE SEGMENTS; 10/04/2018 – Icahn selling auto parts maker Federal Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 billion; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – DEAL TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH, TENNECO EQUITY AND ASSUMPTION OF DEBT; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO ACQUIRE FEDERAL-MOGUL

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $42.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 202,986 shares to 242,444 shares, valued at $14.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 756,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO).

Analysts await Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 34.71% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.7 per share. TEN’s profit will be $72.69M for 2.67 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Tenneco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TEN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 51.61 million shares or 5.26% more from 49.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $848,480 activity. Shares for $189,600 were bought by Smith Brandon B. on Friday, August 9. The insider Hollar Jason M. bought $566,280.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TCBI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 46.41 million shares or 2.98% less from 47.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47B and $5.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cable One Incorporated by 4,280 shares to 26,806 shares, valued at $26.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intermediate (VCIT) by 4,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Analysts await Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.52 EPS, down 7.88% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.65 per share. TCBI’s profit will be $76.47M for 8.80 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.33% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,490 activity.